Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,489. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $231,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $17,308,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

