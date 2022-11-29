Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Novavax were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.90. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $236.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

