Northern Trust Corp Sells 504,914 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,765,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504,914 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Simon Property Group worth $452,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $165.83.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

