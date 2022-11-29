Northern Trust Corp Sells 240,839 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,243,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,839 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $442,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,834 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:COF opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.38.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.