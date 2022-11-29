Northern Trust Corp Sells 23,594 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 777,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $491,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,327 shares of company stock worth $20,161,843. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $852.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $705.80. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $861.50.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.33.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

