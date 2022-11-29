Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,138,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,836 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $537,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

DLR stock opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.79.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

