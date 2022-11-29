Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,469,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,337 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Kroger worth $400,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Kroger by 476.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.84.

KR stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

