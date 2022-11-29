Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,775 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of HCA Healthcare worth $410,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after purchasing an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $234.35 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.84.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

