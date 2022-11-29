Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,721,009 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $518,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

