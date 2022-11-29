Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,937,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,478 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $420,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after acquiring an additional 257,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after acquiring an additional 186,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,402,000 after buying an additional 242,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE IQV opened at $214.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.68 and its 200 day moving average is $210.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA Profile

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

