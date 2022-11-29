Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of American Electric Power worth $508,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 170,304 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

