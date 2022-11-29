Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $391,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,614,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in ASML by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $583.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $832.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

