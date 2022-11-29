Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,214 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,616,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.46% of WEC Energy Group worth $464,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WEC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

