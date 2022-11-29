Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSC. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.
Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $3.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.55. The company had a trading volume of 948,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,361. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.
