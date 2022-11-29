Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $141,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $248.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.43.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

