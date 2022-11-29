Nordic American Tankers (NAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NAT opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -21.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on NAT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 266.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

