Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the October 31st total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.3 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

EFRTF remained flat at $7.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFRTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Desjardins cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

