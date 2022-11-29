Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 707750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

