Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

NEXXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nexi from €10.50 ($10.82) to €11.25 ($11.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nexi from €13.00 ($13.40) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of NEXXY stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Nexi has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

