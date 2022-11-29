New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Short Interest Up 213.8% in November

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 213.8% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

New Vista Acquisition Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of New Vista Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.07. 22,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,455. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. New Vista Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVSAW. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 555,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298,765 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

