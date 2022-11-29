New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NJR opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.