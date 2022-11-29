New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the October 31st total of 643,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
New China Life Insurance Stock Performance
NWWCF stock remained flat at $2.30 on Monday. New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30.
About New China Life Insurance
