New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the October 31st total of 643,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

New China Life Insurance Stock Performance

NWWCF stock remained flat at $2.30 on Monday. New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

