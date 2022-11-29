Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter valued at about $183,000.
NYSEAMERICAN NBH remained flat at $10.94 during trading hours on Monday. 65,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,484. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $16.67.
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
