Neo (NEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $469.63 Million

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.66 or 0.00040598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $469.63 million and approximately $34.16 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002271 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.91 or 0.07441079 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00496875 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.87 or 0.30222302 BTC.
Neo Profile
Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
