Neblio Market Cap Achieves $42.15 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 35% against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $42.15 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00013011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.28 or 0.07026692 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00496442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.09 or 0.30189249 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,679,692 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

