NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $68.89 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $68.89 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00009808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00075895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00061993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00024010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000289 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 831,761,527 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

