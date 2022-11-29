Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Achieves $3.15 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $192.10 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00123501 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00227374 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00056227 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00061603 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,953,768 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

