Natixis Sells 206,222 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Natixis lowered its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 206,222 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.32% of RingCentral worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 43.5% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 48.9% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $95,275.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,224.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,141 shares of company stock valued at $379,606. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $226.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

