Natixis Purchases 14,130 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Natixis grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,288 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after acquiring an additional 676,272 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after acquiring an additional 259,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

