Natixis Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Natixis lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 112,981 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.5 %

NSC opened at $248.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

