Natixis Buys 23,000 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.83% of Progress Software worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 642,226 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 539,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Progress Software by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,601,000 after acquiring an additional 176,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,806 shares of company stock worth $1,139,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progress Software Trading Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

