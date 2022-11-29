Natixis Acquires 524,607 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 6,267.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,607 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after acquiring an additional 257,896 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE PEAK opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

