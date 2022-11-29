Nano Price Up 36.1% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00004633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $101.71 million and $5.79 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,475.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00468063 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 90.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00118876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00839437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00676582 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00256045 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

