Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.35. 55,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,639,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
Nano Dimension Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano Dimension (NNDM)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.