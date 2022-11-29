Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.35. 55,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,639,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nano Dimension

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.