MVL (MVL) Market Capitalization Tops $69.11 Million

MVL (MVL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. MVL has a total market cap of $69.11 million and approximately $543,715.75 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MVL has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MVL

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

