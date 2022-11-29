Multichain (MULTI) One Day Volume Hits $2.21 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Multichain has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Multichain token can now be bought for about $3.87 or 0.00023768 BTC on popular exchanges. Multichain has a market cap of $71.05 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

