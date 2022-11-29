MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.03

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSD Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSDA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

