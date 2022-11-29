Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Short Interest Update

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCAG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,152. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $696,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

