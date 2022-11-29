Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Short Interest Update

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAA. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth $4,568,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth $1,512,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCAA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. 759,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,475. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

