Morgan Stanley Increases Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $86.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.75. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.