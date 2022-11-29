Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 221.9% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,577,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 667,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after buying an additional 475,934 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 991,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 93,164 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 522,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 207,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 478,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 163,334 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

