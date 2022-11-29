Morgan Stanley Boosts Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $77.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PDD. Benchmark upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

PDD opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $380,782,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,204 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,558 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

