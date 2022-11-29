Morgan Stanley Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $522.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $424.00 to $522.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $453.45.

DE opened at $441.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

