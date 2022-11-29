Moonriver (MOVR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.82 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Moonriver has a market cap of $46.26 million and $3.82 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $8.04 or 0.00049072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.93 or 0.07058384 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00495021 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.22 or 0.30109540 BTC.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,567,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,751,603 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.