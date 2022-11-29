Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 60875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Montero Mining and Exploration Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The stock has a market cap of C$966,175.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 17,000 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.