MOBLAND Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $104.94 Million (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and $59,419.52 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

