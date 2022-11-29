Mizuho Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $90.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIS. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.93.

NYSE:FIS opened at $65.53 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,816,000 after buying an additional 2,052,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

