Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Up 1,225.9% in November

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2022

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 1,225.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitie Group Price Performance

Mitie Group stock remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

Mitie Group Company Profile



Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

See Also

