Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Up 1,225.9% in November

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 1,225.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitie Group Price Performance

Mitie Group stock remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.