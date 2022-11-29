Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the October 31st total of 869,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MACC. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Advancement by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,076,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Mission Advancement by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mission Advancement by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MACC remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,124. Mission Advancement has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

