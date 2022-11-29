MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Update

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Stock Up 3.3 %

MINEBEA MITSUMI stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. MINEBEA MITSUMI has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get MINEBEA MITSUMI alerts:

About MINEBEA MITSUMI

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for MINEBEA MITSUMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINEBEA MITSUMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.